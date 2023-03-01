(From Left) Priyanka Gandhi in Raipur and rose petals laid on the streets to welcome her (Photo/ANI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Days after the three-day-long Congress' Plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, a fresh controversy erupted in the state, but this time over herbal 'Gulal' (colour) which are allegedly being made from rose petals, carpeted on roads to give a rousing welcome to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Enraged by this the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a fierce attack against the Congress and said that this act (making of Gulal from rose petals, used in Priyanka's roadshow) is hurting the sentiments of people of 'Sanatan Dharma'.

Responding to the incident, former minister and BJP spokesperson Rajesh Munat said, "The way Congress workers welcomed the leaders of their party by laying rose petals on the road, we naturally respect their sentiments. The rose petals were crushed under the feet of thousands of people as well as by vehicle convoy and now, the government and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are making Gulal out of these petals. Moreover, they are asking to use this Gulal which is an insult to 'Sanatan Dharma'."

"In Sanatan dharma, we use Gulal while paying obeisance to god and apply it to elders during Holi celebration and these people are asking us to use the Gulal prepared with flowers crushed under the feet of people and vehicles," he said, adding that this is an insult to Sanatan dharma.

"If they don't feel it as an insult, then Congress workers can use it [Gulal] for their leaders," he added.

Reacting sharply to Munat's attack, the chief of Congress communication cell here Sushil Anand Shukla termed the BJP as issue less.

"Whether the flowers are offered in temples, before gods/goddesses, or to welcome someone in the form of bouquet or garland, the best use of it after that is the preparation of fertilizer, Gulal, perfume or incense sticks. When it is reprocessed and made new, then it is considered sacred," said Shukla.

"Rajesh Munat doesn't have the knowledge of Sanatan Dharma and he should meet some 'Sanatani Brahmin' to gain knowledge about the dharma," he retorted.

"Munat has lost his faith in Sanatan Dharma in the last few years," Shukla added. (ANI)

