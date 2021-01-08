Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) The BJP on Friday swept the mayoral polls of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation with its candidate Ravi Kant Sharma getting elected as the city's new mayor.

BJP councillor Ravi Kant Sharma defeated Congress nominee Devinder Singh Babla, officials said.

Sharma got 17 votes out of 24 polled while Babla got five votes, they said, adding two votes were declared invalid.

BJP nominees Mahesh Inder Sidhu and Farmila bagged the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor respectively of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Hardeep Singh boycotted the poll over the issue of ongoing farmers' protest.

Local MP Kirron Kher, who was unwell, and BJP councillor Heera Negi who was COVID-19 positive did not participate in the voting, said officials.

With 20 councillors, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the majority in the 27-member civic body while the Congress has five councillors. The SAD has one councillor. Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher is an ex-officio member of the House. PTI CHS VSD

