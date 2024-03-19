New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A massive political slugfest erupted days after the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha election schedule. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi triggered a row by raising concerns about the operation of Electronic Voting Machines, to emphasize the Opposition's struggle against the might of the state.

After Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark stirred controversy, the BJP leaders criticised him for his statement, whereas the Congress rallied behind the Wayanad MP and came in support of him.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, said, "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre."

Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday condemned Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark and said that such statements are insulting to the Hindu faith and were made to divide communities.

"They are either saying things that are outright lies, or they say things that are absolutely insulting to the Hindu faith, or they do things that are dividing communities. I find Rahul Gandhi's entire conduct the most mystifying, most confusing act in Indian politics. It is not something that I waste my time analyzing," said Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, clarifying his remark, Rahul Gandhi said that he was speaking about the power whose mask is none other than the Prime Minister.

"Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The power that I mentioned, the power that we are fighting, it's mask is none other than Modi ji," the Congress leader posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, had raised concerns about the operation of Electronic Voting Machines, to emphasize the Opposition's struggle against the might of the state.

"There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said in an address in Mumbai.

He said that the power he was talking about was not any religious but the power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood.

"It is a power that has captured India's voice, institutions, CBI, I-T department, ED, Election Commission, media, industries and constitutional structure. For this power, Narendra Modi waives off loans worth thousands of crore rupees while a farmer is forced to commit suicide on not being able to pay loans worth few thousand rupees," the Congress leader said in his post.

Alleging PM Modi for auctioning the country's property with the use of the same power, the Wayanad MP said, "The same power is given India's ports, India's airports, while India's youth is given the gift of Agniveer, which breaks his courage. While saluting the same power day and night, the country's media suppresses the truth. Narendra Modi ji, a slave of the same power, imposes GST on the poor of the country, without controlling inflation, he auctions the country's property to increase that power."

"I recognize that power, Narendra Modi ji also recognizes that power. It is not a religious power, it's the power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. That's why whenever I raise my voice against him, Modi ji and his machine of lies get upset and enraged," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark and said that he is willing to sacrifice his life for 'Shakti'.

Addressing a rally in Jagtial, the Prime Minister said that it was an honour for him that Nari Shakti had gathered to bless and support him.

"The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'," PM Modi said.

He further said that his government dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'.

"Can someone talk about the destruction of 'Shakti'?...We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'...The fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship 'Shakti'...'Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that on the one hand, there are people who talk about the destruction of power while on the other hand, there are people who worship Shakti.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a potshot at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark saying that the Congress MP does not understand either Hindu religion or democracy.

"Unfortunately, I have to say this that Rahul Gandhi doesn't have the understanding of either the Hindu religion or democracy and not even about the EVM which has placed India and democracy in a better position in the world. Rahul Gandhi should think about what he says and his party must rethink if they consider Rahul Gandhi as their leader or not in such a condition," CM Yadav told reporters in Bhopal on Monday.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh backed Rahul Gandhi saying there are two types of 'Shakti' one is 'Asur Shakti' and the other is 'Dev Shakti'. Rahul Gandhi spoke about 'Asur Shakti' and he expected justice from 'Dev Shakti'.

"There are two types of 'Shakti', one is 'Asur Shakti' and the other is 'Dev Shakti'. 'Asur Shakti' is dishonesty, violence, and hatred and it commits atrocities towards people. 'Asur Shakti' is existing in PM Modi's government. 'Dev Shakti' is that which seeks justice against injustice. The 'Shakti' Rahul Gandhi spoke about was 'Asur Shakti' and he expected justice from 'Dev Shakti'," Singh told ANI.

Supporting Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a veiled attack on the ruling BJP saying that now this country will not be run by "demonic power" but by "divine power".

In a post on X, Khera, lashing out at BJP said, when "women were being made to run naked in Manipur, which power was keeping you silent?"

"Ten years ago, when your party was organizing morchas in favour of rapists in Kathua, Unnao, and Hathras, did you not remember the worship of Shakti? When the female wrestler was on the road and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was inside your house, which power were they worshipping? This election will be between divine power and demonic power and the victory will be of divine power," he asserted.

He further emphasized that Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc, the country's youth, and farmers will win the election against the ruling BJP.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

