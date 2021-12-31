Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Following income tax raids at the premises of Samajwadi Party's MLC Pushpraj Jain on Friday, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP is trying to tarnish his party's name to rectify their own mistakes as they raided their "own Jain" earlier.

"Raid on the premises of SP MLC Pushpraj Jain is BJP's conspiracy to defame SP to rectify their own mistakes. They went to raid Pushpraj Jain but raided their own Peeyush Jain. Now they are raiding Pushpraj to rectify their mistake," Akhilesh said.

"Truth of the raid at Peeyush Jain's residence defamed BJP itself. BJP is defaming perfume businessmen and Kannauj," the SP chief said.

He added that the Centre is using its agencies to defame people ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Pushpraj Jain alias Pampi Jain is a Member of the Legislative Council from the SP in UP. The Income Tax Department conducted searches at the premises of Pushpraj Jain, who is involved in the business of perfume.

The searches were conducted at around eight premises including Kanpur, Kannauj, Bombay and Surat linked to two businessmen involved in the trading of perfume including Pushpraj.

Notably, the Peeyush Jain, a Kanpur-based businessman, was arrested on Sunday under Section 67 of the CGST Act after the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold and sandalwood. The accused has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court in the matter.

Meanwhile, Assembly polls are due in Uttar Pradesh next year. (ANI)

