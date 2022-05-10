Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with BJP delegation along with victim families of post-poll violence in raj Bhawan. (ANI/photo)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 10 (ANI): Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met a BJP delegation along with family members of post-poll violence victims at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata, where the Opposition presented a memorandum mentioning injustice even after one year of the state Assembly election.

The BJP delegation included Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, state party chief Sukanta Majumdar, MP Saumitra Khan, MLA Agnimitra Paul and party leader Priyanka Tibrewal.

Addressing the victims, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "I sympathize with the families of post-poll violence and assure them that there is a lot of power in India's constitution... CBI is probing... I will discuss with CM and intervene in related arrangements to help affected families. I will make a note of the information provided to me, look into it and do the needful."

"Post-poll violence... is a shame on society and not getting relief even after a year is a matter of concern. The memorandum demands financial compensation for all families whose properties got destructed...I will study this memorandum as the administration should be unbiased," added the Governor.

Adhikari demanded compensation for post-poll violence victims. "The same compensation received in the Rampurhat violence case should be given to all post-poll violence victims. A total of 204 BJP workers had died in the past 18 years...," he added.

In August, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. (ANI)

