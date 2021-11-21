Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): The BJP will organise a protest across the state on November 25 demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing of RSS workers in Palakkad and Thrissur.

At a press conference, BJP state general secretary P Sudheer alleged that SDPI was behind these murders.

"The Left government is supporting the SDPI and it should end. We are demanding the state government to hand over both cases to the NIA. On November 25, the BJP will organise a march to all collectorates in the state demanding the NIA probe into the killing of RSS workers in Palakkad and Thrissur. In Thiruvananthapuram, the protest will be held before the secretariat," he said.

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district, police said on November 15. According to the police, the deceased identified as S Sanjith was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike. (ANI)

