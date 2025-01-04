New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday alleged that "open extortion" by the ruling Congress in Karnataka led to the suicide of a contractor and demanded the resignation of Priyank Kharge, a state minister and son of the Congress president.

The Siddaramaiah government has proven to be one of the most corrupt governments in the history of Karnataka, BJP leader G V L Narasimha Rao said in a statement.

Civil contractor Sachin Panchal allegedly died by suicide on December 26 by lying before a moving train in Bidar district. In his suicide note, he accused Priyank Kharge's close aide Raju Kapanur of compelling him to take the drastic step as he was receiving death threats to pay Rs 1 crore to him. Kapanur has rejected the charge.

Rao alleged that this amounts to open extortion by the Congress party in Karnataka.

"Kharge must resign, and the Congress party and its top leadership must ensure his resignation. With him in office, there will undoubtedly be attempts to protect the extortionist Raju Kapanur," he said.

He alleged that Kapanur is a close associate of Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

With the BJP stepping up attack on him, Kharge had rejected the charges against him and said neither he nor the government would succumb to the opposition's demands and pressure tactics.

Kharge also said he had no role in the case, as the suicide note did not name him. He also demanded an inquiry into the case to uncover the truth.

Top BJP leaders tried to march towards Priyank Kharge's residence in Kalaburagi in Karnataka on Saturday to press for his resignation but were detained by the police.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy led the protest.

