New Delhi, January 4: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the appointment of IAS officer Azimul Haque as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Waqf Board in addition to his work as member of Delhi Jal Board. According to a release, Delhi LG slammed the AAP government for callousness by not appointing a CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board, that resulted in Imams and Mutawallis, not getting salaries apart from the Board becoming defunct.

"The post of CEO (Delhi Waqf Board) is lying vacant since November 28, 2024. However, the Government has sent the proposal to give additional charge of CEO (Delhi Waqf Board) after a lapse of one month. Due to this callousness on part of Government the day-to-day function of the Board like releasing of salaries of Imams and other functionaries have been held up," the release said. The release further mentioned that keeping in view hardship faced by Imams/Mutawalli who are poor people suffering due to non-payment of salary in absence of CEO (Delhi Waqf Board), the Delhi LG approved the proposal.

"However, the proposal should be ratified by the Board before the appointment takes effect. Further, it is advised that in future the proposal should be sent for my consideration strictly as per provisions of law," the release said. "Furthermore, even now the proposal has been sent by Government in a casual manner, without following legal provisions. As per the Delhi Waqf Act, 1995 enacted by the Parliament, the appointment of Chief Executive Officer is to be made in terms of Section 23 of the said Act, which, amongst others, provides that a panel of two names be suggested by the Board to the State Government for appointment as the CEO," it added.

Earlier on December 30, Imams of Delhi Waqf Board protested outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the delay in the release of their salaries. Speaking to ANI, All India Imam Association Chairman Sajid Rashidi expressed dismay over the delay in the release of salaries of the imams of the Delhi Waqf Board by the Delhi government.

Rashidi stated that they haven't received their salaries from last 17 months, adding that they are continuously meeting several officials and leaders of the government, but no action has been taken yet into the matter. Rashidi gave an ultimatum to the Delhi government saying that if their salaries don't get sanctioned, the imams will sit on protest outside the Kejriwals house and not get up till they get their salaries.

