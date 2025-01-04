Indore, January 4: The body of a first-year student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room located on the premises of the campus, a police official said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night and prima facie it seemed to a suicide case though the actual cause of death would be ascertained after post mortem report, he added. According to the police, the student was identified as Rohit Kumar (18), a resident of Nalgonda (Telangana). The college management informed the family members and the Simrol police station in the district about the incident.

Simrol Police station Sub Inspector (SI), Raimal Kansaniya said, "On January 3 at around 9 pm, a case came to light of a first-year student of IIT Indore, Rohit who died by hanging himself from a fan in the hostel room. Prima facie it seemed to be suicide by hanging himself. Today, the body has been brought to the district hospital for the post mortem." When asked about family claiming it could not be a suicide, the police officer said that it was being investigated and the actual reason would be known after the PM report. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Social Media Content Creator Ankur Nath Dies by Suicide on Instagram Live As Followers Watch in Horror in Janjgir Champa.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. Rohit's cousin Roop Singh said, "Last night we got a call from the college that Rohit committed suicide, after which we reached here. On December 31, we had sent Rs 40,000 to Rohit to pay his college fees. Rohit has left a note on his phone that he had lost the fees in online betting, so he was committing suicide. Rohit's parents work as labourers in the fields, Rohit was very good in studies." Puneet Khurana Suicide Case: Woodbox Cafe Owner Found Dead at His Delhi Residence Amid Divorce Dispute, Family Accuses His Wife Manika Jagdish Pahwa of Mental Torture and Harassment (Watch Video).

Rohit's classmate Vishwanath also mentioned that Rohit used to play online games and put a wallpaper on his mobile that betting was the reason his suicide. "Rohit was my friend; we used to spend our time together. He used to play online games. He had put wallpaper on his phone in which it was written, "reason behind my suicide is, I am addicted to online betting games...". Yesterday afternoon we saw his room was closed, we knocked but there was no response. We also called him several times but he did not respond. Last night when we looked under the door, Rohit was not on the bed and we saw a chair kept there. When we broke the door, we came to know about the incident and informed the watchman," Vishwanath said.

