Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday asserted that a BJP government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is indispensable to sustain the peace, brotherhood and stability that has taken root in the area in recent years.

Addressing a rally at Fatemabad Tea Estate under Salbari constituency in Baksa district, Sonowal said the BTR has witnessed a complete transformation from an era of unrest and fratricidal clashes to one of unity, peace and development due to the decisive interventions of the Centre and the state government led by the BJP.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2025: More Than 7 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed for Assessment Year 2025-26 As Deadline of September 15 Draws to a Close, Says IT Department.

"Earlier, the very mention of Bodoland evoked fear, unrest and insecurity. People suffered for decades because of conflict and neglect. Successive governments, particularly the Congress, did not care to harness the potential of this region or improve the lives of its people. It is only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that the Bodo Accord was implemented with sincerity, creating an atmosphere of peace and progress," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The minister credited the PM Modi government's policies of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas for ushering in a new era of trust, brotherhood, peace and inclusivity in BTR.

Also Read | E20 Fuel Controversy: Ethanol-Blended Fuel Has No Impact on Vehicles, Claims Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

He stressed that peace, once restored, must be nurtured through good governance, development and empowerment of local communities.

"Only a transparent and clean system of governance can ensure social justice and security for all sections of society. Every citizen of BTR must feel empowered to contribute their skills and talents freely in this new environment of peace. It is this spirit of brotherhood, equality and opportunity that the BJP wants to sustain," Sonowal added.

In sharp criticism of the Congress, the Union Minister stated that despite ruling India for over five decades, it had failed to bring about basic development or improve the living standards of ordinary people.

Sonowal said, "Congress governments neglected Assam and BTR, pushing generations into poverty, insecurity and underdevelopment. By contrast, under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has not only secured peace in sensitive regions but has also emerged as a strong voice in the world."

Highlighting India's economic progress under the BJP-led government, Sonowal said, "From the 11th largest economy in 2014, India has now become the 4th largest in just 11 years. By 2029, we are set to become the third-largest economy, and by 2047, the centenary of our Independence, India will be among the most developed nations of the world. This journey of growth and pride must include every region, and BTR has a vital role to play in it."

Sarbananda Sonowal stressed that the BJP is committed to transparent governance and accountability, ensuring that every rupee meant for development reaches the people directly.

"A corruption-free system is the key to a just, strong and self-reliant BTR," Sonowal added.

Calling upon the people of BTR to strengthen the BJP's resolve, Sonowal urged voters to support BJP candidate Chakradhar Das in the upcoming BTR elections.

"This is a fight to protect the peace we have achieved together. Only a BJP government can safeguard the future of BTR and ensure that every citizen prospers in unity and dignity," Sonowal said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)