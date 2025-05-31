New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday named Jiwan Gupta as its candidate for the Ludhiana West bypolls in Punjab.

The bypolls in Ludhiana are being held due to the death of sitting AAP member Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The Aam Aadmi Party named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the bypolls, while Congress has fielded former Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parupkar Singh Ghuman, and the BJP is yet to announce its candidate.

Also Read | 'Ab Goli Ka Jawab Gole Se Milega': PM Narendra Modi Warns Pakistan Again; Hails 'Operation Sindoor'.

On Sunday, the Election Commission announced byelections to five assembly seats in four states to be held on June 19. Counting of votes will take place on June 23. The last date of filing nominations will be June 2 and that of withdrawal of candidature will be June 5.

Besides Punjab's Ludhiana West, bypolls will be held in two assembly constituencies in Gujarat and one each in Kerala and West Bengal.

Also Read | ‘Great Protector of India's Heritage’: PM Narendra Modi Hails Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy in Madhya Pradesh.

Bypolls in Gujarat will be held in Kadi and Visavadar seats. Kerala's Nilambur seat will go to bypolls because of the resignation of P.V. Anvar.

By-elections to the Kaliganj Assembly seat in West Bengal were necessitated by the death of sitting Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed.

Earlier, Congress announced Bharat Bhushan Ashu as the party candidate for the forthcoming by-election to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from the Ludhiana West Constituency.

His candidature for contesting the bypoll from the seat was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, according to a party statement.

"The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the candidature of Bharat Bhushan Ashu as party candidate for the forthcoming bye-elections to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from 64-Ludhiana West Constituency," the AICC press release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)