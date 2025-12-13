Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for the election of its new Uttar Pradesh state president, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday underscored the party's commitment to transparency, constitutional norms and internal democracy. Speaking on the ongoing process, Pathak said the BJP is the only political party in the country where workers strictly follow established rules and procedures.

"This process is underway, and after the nominations, you will see that the BJP is the only party in this country where all our workers operate according to the rules... We are following the entire process in accordance with the Constitution of India and the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, as a political party should. With complete transparency and honesty," Pathak said, adding that the nomination process has been completed in line with party norms.

Pathak also launched a sharp political attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), asserting that the BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh with a massive majority in the 2027 Assembly elections. "The people of Uttar Pradesh will never forget the hooliganism and anarchy of the Samajwadi Party," he said, expressing confidence in continued public support for the BJP.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP is gearing up for its presidential election, with nominations scheduled to be filed on December 13. BJP election in-charge Mahendra Nath Pandey said national general secretary Vinod Tawde will oversee the filing of nominations between 2 PM and 3 PM, followed by scrutiny from 4 PM to 5 PM. The results will be announced on December 14 at 1 PM in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Emphasising the party's internal democratic structure, Pandey said the BJP is a cadre-based organisation and not a "family party," in an apparent jibe at the Congress. "There is complete democracy in the BJP. It is a cadre-based party...This is not a family party. This is a party of common people, common workers, a party of national ideology," he said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Vinod Tawde have been appointed as election officers for the process. Elegible voters include MPs, MLAs, members of the Legislative Council, and district and regional presidents. (ANI)

