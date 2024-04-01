New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): With more than two weeks to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bhartiya Janta Party will celebrate the party's foundation day with the slogan '400 Paar' on April 6.

The party has issued an official circular to its office bearers--right from the central leadership to the teams on the ground working at the booth level--detailing the various programmes that need to be conducted to celebrate the foundation day.

"Each worker on the ground who is busy gearing up for the election needs to take a resolve that the party must come back with a decisive mandate. 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' and 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' are what we need to work on," says the circular issued by the party.

On the occasion many types of programmes, including meetings with beneficiaries, door-to-door interactions, Padyatras, bike rallies, and felicitations of senior workers, will be organised across the country.

As per a BJP source in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Saharanpur and a road show in Ghaziabad on the foundation day.

Formed on April 6, 1980, the BJP is the world's largest political party at present. The origins of the party date back to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which was formed in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Over the years, the party has had big names as its president, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah. At present, JP Nadda is the national president of the party.

The foundation day celebration will also come a few days before the Lok Sabha polls that will take place in 7 phases from April 19. The result of the LS polls will be declared on June 4. In 2019 the BJP won 303 seats with a vote share of 37.7 percent. (ANI)

