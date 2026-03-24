New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has received a complaint stating that persons with hearing and speech disabilities are not able to avail the benefits of life insurance.

This is because insurance companies are not providing insurance coverage to persons with disabilities.

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Taking cognisance of the complaint, the bench of the Commission headed by Priyank Kanoongo has issued a notice to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), directing it to take appropriate action in this matter and submit a response to the Commission within 15 days.

A copy of this notice has also been sent to the Ministry of Finance.

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Meanwhile, NHRC on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a media report that two students of a government higher primary school in the Barmer area of Rajasthan were seriously injured when a ceiling fan in their class fell on them on March 16.

According to a press release issued by NHRC on March 20, reportedly, the family members of the injured students and local residents have alleged that the incident occurred due to gross negligence of the school administration.

The Commission has sought a comprehensive report from the district authorities within two weeks, which should include details of the health condition of the injured students and the action taken against those responsible for the incident.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Barmer, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include the health status of the injured students as well as action taken against the responsible persons," the release said.

According to the media report carried on March 16, the accident happened when the hook holding the ceiling fan suddenly broke.

The NHRC's intervention comes in response to allegations of gross negligence on part of the school administration in maintaining basic safety standards. (ANI)

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