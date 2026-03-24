New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to devotees on the occasion dedicated to Maa Katyayani and shared a Sanskrit subhashitam, invoking the Goddess's blessings for strength and confidence.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister paid obeisance to Maa Katyayani, describing her as the embodiment of divinity and valour, and prayed for the well-being of all her devotees.

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"May mother Katyayini, whose hand shines with the brilliance of the sword Chandrahasa, who rides a powerful lion and destroys demons,grant me auspicious results," he said.

The sixth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Katyayani, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. She is revered as a symbol of Shakti, courage and determination.

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PM Modi earlier shared his reflections on the spiritual essence of Navratri, emphasising the profound sense of peace and strength derived from the worship of the Mother Goddess. PM Modi also shared a devotional hymn dedicated to the Goddess, an official release from the Prime Minister's Office read.

The Prime Minister wrote on X, "Worshipping Mother Ambe brings the extraordinary joy of devotion. It grants the mind boundless peace and spiritual strength."

On Monday PM Modi shared a Sanskrit subhashitam highlighting the divine grace of Goddess Skandamata and seeking her divine blessings for the well-being of all, an official release from the Prime Minister's Office read.

The Prime Minister wrote on X, "Heartfelt prayer to Goddess Skandamata! May she, with her compassionate affection and blessings, illuminate everyone's life. Seated on a throne eternally, with two hands resting on a lotus. May the auspicious Goddess Skandamata, renowned for glory, always bestow her grace."

May the glorious Goddess Skandamata, who is always seated on a lion and holds lotus flowers in both her hands, always bless us with auspicious results, a release read.

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great fervour across India. The nine-day festival involves the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, with devotees observing fasts, performing rituals, and visiting temples to seek divine blessings. (ANI)

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