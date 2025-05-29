New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministers will list the achievements of BJP government's 100 days rule in Delhi at a programme on Friday, official sources said.

The programme may be held at 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal lived as the chief minister from 2015 to September 2024, they said.

The bungalow was branded as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP over alleged corruption in its construction and extravagant expenditure to stuff it with lavish household items and interiors.

"Sheesh Mahal" was one of the major poll plank of the BJP during campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls held in February this year.

The BJP returned to power after 27 years, winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the elections.

Gupta took oath as the chief minister along with her council of ministers at a mega event at Delhi's Ramlila Ground on February 20 which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The chief minister and her cabinet colleagues will highlight the achievements of 100 days in a press conference at the Sheesh Mahal bungalow," said a government source.

Gupta had earlier said that she would present a report card of her government's 100 days at an event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 31. The event is titled as "100 Days of Service".

Sources said the chief minister is likely to announce some major initiative of her government at the event.

Gupta will on Friday distribute tablets among meritorious students of a Delhi government school to mark completion of 100 days of her government.

She will also provide scholarships to the students of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University students. An amount of Rs 19 crore is earmarked for scholarship distribution, official sources said.

Gupta said that her government has taken several policy decisions in the last 100 days for benefit of people.

The chief minister is also scheduled to inaugurate 38 Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics across the city on May 31.

Different departments of the Delhi government have also prepared special brochures to highlight their 100 days work and achievements.

The government is likely to begin Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) courses at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital in Rohini, marking its 100 days, Health department officials said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that his party's government has succeeded in building a "positive image" in a short span of 100 days.

Gupta-led government is "pro active" in addressing every issue concerning the people of Delhi, he asserted.

