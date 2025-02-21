New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) With the formation of the BJP government in Delhi, an action plan has been prepared to introduce key reforms in the healthcare sector, which includes digitisation of health services, setting up of 'Aarogya Mandirs', filling up various vacancies of medial superintendents and completion of under-construction hospitals, officials said on Friday.

They said that many state-run hospitals have been facing an acute shortage of medical superintendents (MS) and medical directors (MD), with some officials managing two hospitals simultaneously, which affects the functioning of health facilities.

Addressing this issue is a priority, he said, adding that the government is expected to take steps to prevent disruptions in medical services and ensure that people continue to receive essential healthcare facilities without any hindrance.

Along with that, the Health Information Management System (HIMS) and the enforcement of the Clinical Establishments Act will also be reviewed, a health official told PTI.

“For the past year, we have been highlighting gaps in the health sector. Now that all departments have been directed to prepare a blueprint for the first 100 days of work, some key proposals are under consideration,” the official added.

He said that HIMS has been a long-standing demand of the Delhi government. “This system is a fundamental requirement for hospital management, and its implementation will significantly improve healthcare services,” he said.

HIMS, which is free of cost and helps curb corruption, is a government-to-government (G2G) web-based Monitoring Information System launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in October 2008. It aims to provide key inputs for policy formulation and programme interventions but was not approved by the AAP government.

Meanwhile, the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, enacted by the central government, mandates the registration and regulation of all clinical establishments in the country to ensure minimum standards of facilities and services.

The newly formed Delhi Cabinet approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the capital during the first session of the eighth Assembly.

Following the approval of the scheme, other key measures--such as restructuring Mohalla Clinics for better efficiency--may be the next steps towards building a better healthcare system in Delhi.

Mohalla Clinics will not be shut down, as public welfare should not be compromised. Instead, they may be renamed 'Arogya Mandir' and upgraded with better facilities and improved management, an official told PTI.

“The existing model is not very effective, so we will restructure it for better efficiency. The goal is not to waste resources but to create well-functioning healthcare centres,” he said.

Mohalla Clinics were first established by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in October 2015 to provide accessible primary healthcare services to residents.

The chief minister and her Council of Ministers were sworn in at a ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Following the swearing-in, the chief minister held the first Cabinet meeting late in the evening and approved two key agendas.

