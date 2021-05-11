New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP government of looting people by raising petrol and diesel prices soon after the assembly elections in five states were over.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that while 130 crore Indians are fighting the COVID pandemic, the BJP government is still indulging in profiteering by raising fuel prices which are hitting the common man.

He demanded that the government immediately roll back the hike in petrol and diesel prices and give the benefit of reduced international crude oil prices to the common people.

He also demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under the GST regime.

"The 130 crore people of India are fighting the corona pandemic today but the 'Bharatiya Janloot Party'-- BJP -- is profiteering and extorting at the expense of the people in the midst of pandemic.

"As soon as the elections got over, the Modi government is back at its game of oil loot as it has hiked petrol and diesel rates by Rs 1.40 and Rs 1.63 per litre respectively in the last eight days only," be said in a statement.

He highlighted the alarming situation in the country, saying neither ample number of tests are being conducted, nor the reports of those tests are coming on time.

He also alleged that there is a scarcity of doctors, oxygen, medicines and beds in hospitals due to which a number of deaths are being reported every day from each village and urban locality.

The people of India are struggling hard to save their lives in the face of tough economic recession and the second wave of pandemic, but instead of giving them any succour or some financial support in these tough times, "the ruthless government is putting the economic burden of increased prices on petrol and diesel", he said.

Surjewala said the people were expecting some kind of relief and economic assistance in these challenging times, but the BJP government was fleecing the people by not just raising fuel rates on a daily basis but also refusing to share benefits of lower crude price with the people.

"The cruel government is raising petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis while charging very high excise duty on petrol and diesel. The government has increased petrol and diesel by six times in the last 8 days since May 3. The consistent rise in prices of petrol and diesel by the Modi government is adding to the people's woes," he said.

"Indian National Congress demands the complete roll back of the excise duty hike effected by the Modi government on petrol and diesel. The repeated and unjust increase in the prices as also the central excise duty on petrol and diesel has inflicted insurmountable pain and suffering on the people of India," the Congress leader also said.

