New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress and the CPI(M) on Tuesday lashed out at the Modi government for "surrendering" Rs one lakh crore of agriculture budget in the last five years while farmers in the country suffered and many of its promises to them remained unfulfilled.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said the Standing Committee report states that not only had the BJP government consistently reduced the allocation for the agriculture sector, but it also did not fully spend the "small" budget.

Sharing data, he claimed the budget allocation for agriculture during the last four years had come down from 4.4 per cent to just 2.5 per cent and said there is talk of farmers' agitation again in February as the government had not delivered on its promises to farmers.

Hooda observed that the "unspent" Rs one lakh crore could have been used to provide relief to the indebted farmers.

He expressed apprehension that the amount was "deliberately not spent on agriculture and returned unspent to make further provision for the debt waiver of big corporate houses".

He said that the BJP government had already "waived Rs 14.5 lakh crores loans of the big industrial houses", while the farmers "were dying of suicide because of debt".

"This money was shown only on paper, but was not spent," he said.

He also alleged that more than one lakh farmers committed suicide during the BJP government from 2014-2022, and this money could have been utilised to save several lives had the government used it properly for farmers' welfare.

"Couldn't the lives of farmers be saved by giving relief to the farmers with this money," he asked, claiming that during the Congress government, farmers' loans worth Rs 72,000 crore were waived.

"The amount of agricultural budget that is being shown in the country is an illusion - because it is not being spent. On the other hand, the agriculture budget is declining every year compared to the overall budget of the country," Hooda said.

He alleged that the Modi government's promise that farmers' income will double was "also a big deception " and their income has been reduced by more than half from what it was in 2015.

He said farmers had 60 per cent more debt in 2018-19 compared to 2013-14.

In a post on X, the CPI(M) shared data on the amount surrendered by the Agriculture Ministry over the last five years.

"Agriculture Ministry surrendered over Rs 1 lakh crore in the last five years," CPI(M) said.

It said the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare (DA&FW) surrendered Rs 21,043.75 crore in 2018-19, Rs. 34,517.7 crore in 2019-20, Rs. 23,824.53 crore in 2020-21, and Rs. 21,005.13 crore in 2022-23.

"The Standing Committee on Agriculture had urged the government to avoid fund surrender. Ministry's total allocation for the current financial year was reduced while farmers continue to suffer," it said in a video posted on X.

Hooda also claimed that the demand for MSP could also have been met, for which the farmers had also agitated.

"Eighty per cent of farmers of the country do not get MSP on wheat and 76 per cent of farmers do not get MSP on paddy.

"The MSP of wheat was increased by 119 per cent during the UPA government. Whereas the present BJP government increased the MSP of wheat by only 47 per cent. The UPA government had increased the MSP of paddy by 134 per cent, while the BJP government increased it by only 50 per cent.

The Congress leader said when prices for wheat, paddy and other grains can be received in the world markets, then exports are banned.

"Where import has to be done, all the rules and regulations are immediately put on hold. This is a double blow of the Modi government on the farmers of the country," he said.

Alleging that the Modi government was unabashedly anti-farmer, he said it had backed out of all the promises it had made to agitating farmers two years ago before they withdrew their agitation. He said, neither MSP had been fixed for all crops nor was there any legal guarantee provided.

Besides, the cases against farmers had not been withdrawn and nor were the families of about 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation, provided any compensation. He said, even no action was taken against Union minister Ajay Kumar Teni, whose son was seen having trampled over and killed four farmers.

Quoting NSSO figures, he said that in 2015-16 farmers' average monthly income was Rs 8,000, which if doubled, should be Rs 22,000 per month after adjusting the inflation. But, he said, the farmers' monthly income is just Rs 10,200, which means it has been reduced by more than half.

In a recent report tabled in Parliament in August last year, the Parliamentary Panel on Agriculture had told the Ministry that it should "strive hard to ensure optimum utilisation of funds by sticking to the Monthly/Quarterly Expenditure Plan in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Department of Expenditure".

