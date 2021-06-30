Panaji (Goa) [India], June 30 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Shrinivas Khalap on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Goa has turned into a garbage dump with its filthy administration.

Khalap in a press note said, "The failed and defective government under Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has no right to continue in power after receiving repeated blows from the High Court on various issues. We demand that Dr Pramod Sawant must step down immediately."

He was referring to the order of the High Court of Bombay at Goa in which the Court has pulled up the BJP Government for hounding a whistleblower for exposing the dumping of raw sewage into water bodies by the Sewerage Corporation in Panaji.

"It is a shame for Dr Pramod Sawant to get strictures from the High Court which asked the government whether its departments have 'no other work' than to pursue a case from 2012 to 2021 against a whistleblower," Khalap stated.

As per the release, while hearing the case pertaining to quashing of the FIR against the public-spirited citizen, the Bench asked whether it was the "attitude" of the government to "file criminal cases" against anybody who points out its faults. The issue highlighted by the whistleblower is in "public interest" and should be addressed, the Court has said.

"The court's remarks of 'If raw sewage is being discharged in water bodies, then governments whole energies should be focused on treating that issue rather than going against one staff nurse from IPHB' exposes the irresponsible and careless attitude of the BJP Government about health care," alleged Advocate Shrinivas Khalap.

"We are happy that the High Court questioned the government on vigilance inquiry initiated against the whistleblower for raising the issue of public health. The remarks of the Court have also exposed the vendetta politics of BJP against all those who raise their voices against illegalities, mismanagement and corruption of the government," Khalap said.

"It is shocking that BJP Government hounded the Whistleblower instead of taking action to stop raw sewage from being discharged. We demand that immediate action must be taken to stop the flow of sewage in open," said the Congress party spokesperson. (ANI)

