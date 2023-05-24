Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) The BJP government has made unprecedented strides in addressing the water shortage in southern Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

"In the last eight-and-a-half years, the state government has made unprecedented efforts to provide water to tailend areas in southern Haryana and eliminate the water crisis there," a statement quoted Khattar as saying.

Addressing a 'Jan Samvad' programme at Balaha Kalan village in Mahehdragarh district, Khattar said the state government has worked hard to ensure that water reaches every Haryana village.

The previous lift irrigation system was upgraded at a cost of Rs 143 crore to provide water from the Yamuna to southern Haryana, he said.

As a result, water supply has reached 300 tailend areas in the state, said Khattar, who is on a three-day visit to Mahendragarh.

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh and Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav were also present at the 'Jan Samvad', the fifth such programme this year.

Khattar shared the government's plan to build a four-kilometre canal with the villagers.

It will be possible only if the villagers of Goad, Balaha Kalan and Khurd agree on making land available, he added.

The chief minister said the government is focused on improving health and educational facilities.

A new medical college is being built in the Khariyawas village and Mahendragarh will also get one by next year, Khattar said.

A logistics centre will also be established in Mahendragarh's Basirpur and a new industrial sector will be developed in Khudana village, creating possibilities for jobs, he said.

Inaugurating a primary health centre built at a cost of Rs 5.31 crore, Khattar said it will enable better health services delivery for the residents of Balaha Kalan and surrounding areas.

The chief minister also said a special campaign for drug prevention should be initiated in Mahendragarh and called on police to take action against those involved in illegal drugs trade.

