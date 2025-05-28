New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday hit back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his remarks on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, saying that the latter is not fit to represent the country abroad.

Dubey is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP's Baijayant Panda who reached Saudia Arabia this morning after presenting India's stance against terrorism in Kuwait.

Also Read | Bihar COVID Alert: 6 New Cases Confirmed in Patna in Last 24 Hours.

Speaking with ANI, Pramod Tiwari demanded from the Centre to call Dubey back from the delegation visit.

"The BJP has a habit of lying. But it seems that the External Affairs Ministry has not briefed him properly this time. They forgot to tell him not to make statements in a foreign land that may tarnish the country's self-respect," the Congress MP said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2025: Kamal Haasan Set To Enter House With DMK Support As Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Candidates; Check Names Here.

Tiwari demanded that the BJP government immediately recall Nishikant Dubey, asserting he is "not fit to represent the country abroad."

"I request that the BJP government recall him immediately. He is not fit to represent the country abroad," he added.

Earlier today, Nishikant Dubey claimed that Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had written a letter to then United States (US) President Ronald Reagan to help in negotiating with Pakistan.

Sharing a purported letter written by a US president to the Indian Prime Minister on X, Dubey stated that it was decided under the 1972 Shimla Agreement that any dispute between India and Pakistan would be negotiated only between the two countries, and there would be no mediator.

"It is not easy to be Gandhi. This letter is in reply to a letter written by US President Ronald Reagan to the then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. When it was decided under the 1972 Shimla Agreement that any dispute between India and Pakistan would be negotiated only between the two countries and there would be no mediator, why did the then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ask for US President Reagan's help in negotiating with Pakistan?" he questioned on X.

This revelation adds a new layer to the ongoing political debate over third-party involvement in India-Pakistan relations, especially in the wake of recent escalations triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

On Tuesday, Dubey shared a purportedly declassified 1971 US intelligence cable regarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's decision to accept a UN ceasefire proposal during the Bangladesh Liberation War, in response to the Opposition's demand for clarification from the Union Government on the US's involvement in the recent understanding on the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

He further interrogated whether India prioritised the creation of Bangladesh over reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and securing assets like the Kartarpur Gurdwara.

"Indira Gandhi, the Iron Lady. Under American pressure, India itself stopped the 1971 war despite opposition from the then Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and Army Chief Sam Manekshaw. Babu Jagjivan Ram wanted that the war should be stopped only after our part of Kashmir, which Pakistan forcefully occupies, is back, but the fear of the Iron Lady and the terror of China could not do this. Was the priority for India to take back its land and the Kartarpur Gurdwara, or to create Bangladesh?" Dubey said on X.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saying that he had been "silent" on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks about "US mediation" and "neutral site" for India-Pakistan talks.

However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)