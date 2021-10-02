Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday held a discussion on the strategy for bypolls on Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly constituencies in Rajasthan during a core committee meeting chaired by the party's state president Satish Poonia.

Apart from the bypolls, the party leaders also discussed an action plan for a campaign against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, according to a party spokesperson.

Polling will be held in both the constituencies on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The bypolls are taking place due to the demise of BJP MLA from Dhariawad Gautam Lal Meena and Congress MLA Gajendra Shaktawat from Vallabhnagar.

In the meeting, the party's national general secretary and state incharge Arun Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, national secretary Alka Gurjar, Union minister Kailash Choudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, Lok Sabha MPs Chandra Prakash Joshi (Chittorgarh) and Kanakamal Katara (Banswara) were present.

