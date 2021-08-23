Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) The BJP held protests and burned an effigy of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu on Monday, demanding a case be registered against her for referring to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to call upon the government to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Led by J&K BJP vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, hundreds of party workers assembled outside the press club in Jammu and raised slogans against the PDP chief. They demanded the registration of a case against her and an investigation into her provocatory statements.

The protesters burnt Mehbooba Mufti's effigy. Protests were also held in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi districts by the party.

Speaking to reporters, Sethi demanded an investigation to ascertain whether she has any links with the Taliban.

"The links Mehbooba Mufti has with the Taliban should investigated. By such remarks, they are trying to incite people and divide them on religious lines," he said.

"Mufti should be ashamed of her remarks. It looks she is hatching a conspiracy to divide the people of J&K," Sethi added.

Rastriya Bajrang Dal activists, led by its chief Rakesh Kumar, also held anti-Mehbooba protests and burnt her effigy here.

They demanded Mufti be arrested for her statement.

Addressing PDP workers on Saturday, Mufti had asked the Centre to take a lesson out of Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power and made the US flee, and urged the government to hold dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and return its special status which was revoked in 2019.

Referring to the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan, the former chief minister warned the Centre “to not test us" and asked the government to “mend its ways, understand the situation, and see what is happening in your neighbourhood."

