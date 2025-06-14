Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Sadar Urban Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a protest rally on Saturday in Agartala, marching from Fire Service Choumuhani to Border Golchakkar.

The party leaders condemned recent incidents of violence and targeting of minority communities in Bangladesh. The rally saw the presence of several prominent BJP leaders, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder, senior party leader and MLA Bhagaban Das, and other local party members.

The protest was sparked by reports of repeated attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and, more recently, an alleged attack on the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore--an act the BJP described as a "deep emotional blow" to the people of India.

Speaking at the rally, BJP leaders expressed outrage over what they called the "barbaric acts" being carried out under the interim government in Bangladesh, allegedly formed with the support of the interim government chief, Md. Yunus. "This house is not just a structure--it's a symbol of cultural heritage and pride for all Bengalis," said one of the speakers. "By attacking it, the perpetrators have insulted the entire Indian community," said the senior BJP leader, MLA Bhagawan Das.

This protest rally had been postponed for the victims of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad and was held today instead on 12th June.

The BJP also criticised political opponents for their silence on the issue. "Neither the Communists nor the Congress have spoken up. They remain silent on Pakistan, on West Bengal, and now on the situation in Bangladesh. But we will not be silent," said MLA Bhagaban Das.

The BJP announced that this rally marks the beginning of a larger movement. Local protests will continue across Tripura, culminating in a significant demonstration on June 16 in front of the Bangladesh Visa Office in Agartala.

Party leaders urged the central government to take cognisance of the incidents and demanded strong diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to ensure the safety of minorities and preservation of heritage sites.

Bhagban Das, Senior BJP leader and MLA, speaking to ANI, said, "Recently, an interim government was formed in Bangladesh with the help of MD Yunus. Every day, attacks and disturbances are taking place in different parts of Bangladesh. Minorities in Bangladesh are repeatedly subjected to brutal attacks, and we, the BJP of Tripura, have consistently protested against this. However, this time, the attackers have targeted something much more significant--Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh, a place of pride for our country and the heart of every Bengali."

"This house is not just a building for us; it is a matter of deep emotional connection. The attackers didn't just target the house itself--they hurt us, the Indian people. That is why we are protesting today. This movement was originally scheduled for the 12th, but due to another unfortunate incident, the plane crash in Ahmedabad, we are holding this protest today instead," he added.

He vowed to continue their protest: "In the coming days, there will be protests in every locality, and on the 16th, we will hold a larger movement in front of the Bangladesh Visa Office in Agartala." (ANI)

