Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 24 (ANI): Stepping-up the party's campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a roadshow in Birbhum on Sunday.

The roadshow was led by BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh.

Hundreds of enthusiastic BJP supporters were seen hoisting party flags as they walked down streets during the roadshow. Saffron and green balloons, BJP flags and party banners lined the entire route of the roadshow.

BJP supporters and workers raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'BJP Zindabad' throughout the roadshow.

West Bengal is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in mid-2021. The dates have not been announced yet.

The BJP had stunned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as it wrested 18 parliamentary constituencies, coming up with its best-ever performance in the state.

Post the historic Lok Sabha showing, the party considers winning upcoming Assembly polls as crucial and wants to send out a strong message to the opposition by winning the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)