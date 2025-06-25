Farrukhabad (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the BJP of instigating conflicts along religious and caste lines and engaging in negative politics.

Yadav was in Farrukhabad to attend the 13th day rituals of late Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Chhote Singh Yadav.

Also Read | India's Economy Remains Resilient Amid Spike in Global Uncertainties, Says RBI.

Speaking to reporters, the SP chief alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is laying the groundwork for an "old emergency," asserting that an "undeclared emergency" is currently in effect across the country.

He alleged that "discrimination based on caste and religion is rampant under the BJP's rule, and that inflation and corruption have reached their peak."

Also Read | Will CBSE Hold Class 10 Board Exams Twice a Year From 2026? Here’s Fact Check Along With Schedule and Results That Every Student Should Know.

Drawing a parallel to the Emergency that followed Jaiprakash Narayan's anti-corruption movement, Yadav said, "At that time, there was a declared Emergency, but the BJP government has imposed an undeclared Emergency this time."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also condemned an incident in Etawah where a group of men allegedly tonsured the head of a religious preacher and his aide after finding out their caste.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)