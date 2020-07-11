Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 11 (ANI): BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that BJP and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) were working together for the welfare of people of the state and issues concerning seat-sharing between the two ruling allies for the forthcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election were "very minor" which will be sorted out closer to polling dates.

"We are together in the Tripura government and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is our junior partner in the government. We are working together for the benefit and welfare of the state. The problems you are talking about are very minor. They are not serious at all," Madhav said.

He was asked about differences in seat-sharing between the two parties won the sidelines of Mukhyamantri Corona Pratirodh Abhiyan" programme.

"We met the IPFT leadership, where we discussed and suggested to them that we all have to work together. As far as the issues of the Autonomous District Council (ADC) are concerned, when it comes close to the election, the state Chief Minister and the BJP team will make the final decision on what kind of arrangement will be made with the partner," Madhav said.

He appreciated the programme to contain the spread of coronavirus under which vitamin-C-enriched pineapple juice and lemon juice will be given to the urban poor to increase their immunity against COVID-19.

The programme will also help farmers to sell the produce of perishable commodity and provide work to the Self Help Groups (SHG) who have been involved in the juice distribution work.

Madhav, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and SHG members participated in the programme to distribute juice and pineapple slices among the gathering.

The programme to boost immunity will be run for a month.

The vitamin-C rich food items will be provided every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) to the poor in urban areas. (ANI)

