Bengaluru, July 11: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), charged of probing the Kerala gold smuggling case, succeeded in tracing main accused Swapna Suresh on Saturday. The now-suspended Kerala State Information Technology (KSIT) employee was found in Bengaluru along with her family members. What is Kerala's Gold Smuggling Case And Why is CM Pinarayi Vijayan Under Attack?

The NIA sleuths took Swapna, along with the family members, into their custody. She would be produced before an NIA court in Kerala's Kochi tomorrow, confirmed officials.

The arrest comes a couple of days after Swapna moved an anticipatory bail plea before the Kerala High Court. A warrant as well as a non-bailable warrant was issued against her earlier this month, when the smuggling racket was unearthed.

Along with Swapna, another accused identified as Sandeep Nair was taken into custody by the NIA. The central agency is expected to be granted their remand by the court on Sunday.

The gold smuggling racket was unearthed after Sarith, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Kerala, was arrested with 30 kg of gold which he had received at the airport using the diplomatic baggage route.

After his arrest, he told interrogators of the alleged involvement of Swapna, a state government employee who was also working earlier with the UAE consulate.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was dragged into the row as CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Principal Secretary M Sivasankar had allegedly recommended Swapna's appointment at the KSIT. Vijayan, who recommended a central probe into case, rubbished the allegations of involvement being levelled at the CMO.

