Madhupur (Jharkhand), Nov 15 (PTI) JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Friday claimed that the BJP was "scared" of an increasing number of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes introduced by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government in the state.

She also alleged that the saffron camp conspired against the popular state government.

"It is the Hemant (Soren) government that implemented Sarvjan Pension Yojana and Mainya Samman Yojana, which aimed at empowering women financially, for the first time," Gandey MLA Kalpana said while addressing a public meeting in Madhupur assembly constituency of Deoghar district.

Fifty-five lakh women have already been covered under Mainya Samman Yojana and many more would be brought under the scheme soon, she said.

Similarly, 40 lakh individuals availing benefits of Sarvjan Pension scheme, nine lakh girls covered under Phulo Jhano Yojana, 20 lakh people would be covered under green ration card soon and the government has allotted houses to 25 lakh families under Abua Awas Yojana, Kalpana, wife of Hemant Soren, claimed.

"These figures made the BJP scary," she claimed.

She accused the BJP of "miserably failing to deliver on all fronts even though the saffron camp had ruled Jharkhand for 18=20 years.

"Why did not they honour women when in power?" she asked.

The JMM leader alleged that the BJP had "shattered the dreams of girls" who wished to become doctors or engineers.

"They only misled youths instead of motivating and providing opportunities to them to work in the interest of the state," she said.

Referring to quashing the PIL filed in the Jharkhand High Court against Mainya Samman Yojana, Kalpana said it was a "befitting reply to the PIL gang, who were trying to create obstacles to good welfare schemes.

She appealed to the masses to vote for JMM so that the Hemant Soren government could carry out good work in the state.

She assured that Rs 2,500 per month will be transferred to the accounts of Mainya Samman Yojana beneficiaries from December.

