New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House on the very first day of the upcoming Winter Session as very important businesses will be taken up for discussion.

The government has listed 26 bills, including the repeal of the farm laws, to be taken up during the session. The Union Cabinet has already approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 19.

Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Meets Industry Leaders Ahead Of The Summit.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to start on November 29 and conclude on December 23.

The BJP's chief whip in the Upper House Shiv Pratap Shukla issued the whip saying, "All BJP MPs in the Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, November 29, 2021."

Also Read | SSC Answer Key For Grade C & D Stenographer Exam 2020 Released At ssc.ni.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 28.

"All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday, November 29 and support the Government's stand," it stated.

Prime Minister Modi, in an address to the nation last week, had announced that the government would withdraw the three bills against which farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for almost a year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)