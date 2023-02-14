New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The BJP Kisan Morcha has decided to connect three crore farmers with organic farming in the next three years and on the occasion of the completion of 4 years of Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana on February 24, BJP Kisan Morcha will organise events in all the districts of the country.

BJP Kisan Morcha will organize dialogue and a farmer conference programme with the beneficiaries.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP to Hold ‘Yuva Morcha’ Convention in Mandya on February 20.

This decision has been taken during the Prakritik Kheti Jagran Abhiyan National Training Program workshop under the leadership of National President of BJP Kisan Morcha and MP Shrajkumar Chahar yesterday.

BJP Kisan Morcha National President Rajkumar Chahar said that farmers reside in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Modi resides in the hearts of farmers because he has continuously brought schemes in the interests of farmers, today our farmer brothers are strong, self-reliant.

Also Read | IT Survey at BBC Offices in Delhi, Mumbai: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Says 'No One Above Law'.

The national convenor of the Kisan Morcha Manoj Yadav said that in the first phase, 5-kilometre padyatras and Kisan Sammelans will be organized on both sides of the banks of Ganga, and in the second phase, public awareness campaign and padyatras will be organized to encourage organic farming on the banks of rivers in other parts of the country. Thousands of workers will be trained for organic farming. Organic farming seminars and training programs will also be conducted at the state and district levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously calling for adopting natural farming and in the budget also the government has set a target of reaching 1 crore farmers. In all the districts of the country, the PM will organize dialogue and farmer conferences with the beneficiaries of Samman Nidhi.

BJP Kisan Morcha National President and MP Rajkumar Chahar gave special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting Anna and for recognizing coarse grains as International Millet Year. BJP Kisan Morcha will encourage people for production and consumption of coarse grains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)