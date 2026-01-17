Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday launched a special awareness campaign focusing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the "Viksit Bharat G-Ram Yojana," aimed at educating the public at the grassroots level.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shimla after the launch of the campaign, BJP Himachal Pradesh president Rajeev Bindal said the party has initiated a statewide awareness drive on the Special Intensive Revision process mandated by the Election Commission, along with public outreach on the development scheme.

"The Special Intensive Revision is a primary requirement of the Election Commission and has been carried out for decades. Today, its importance has increased further as large numbers of infiltrators are entering the country and, in some cases, managing to get their names included in the voter list and even obtain Aadhaar cards," Bindal said.

He stressed that the SIR exercise requires cooperation from all sections of society to ensure the purity of the electoral rolls. However, he alleged that the Congress and other parties are opposing the process out of concern that infiltrators' votes may be removed.

"Infiltrators strike at the very foundation of India's development. A person coming from outside does not have the right to vote. Constitutionally, only Indian citizens have the right to vote," he said.

Bindal said the BJP would make people aware of these constitutional facts at the public level.

Referring to the "Viksit Bharat G-Ram -G Yojana," he said it is a flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aims to provide employment guarantees in rural areas, offering up to 125 days of assured work.

"Opposing this scheme is nothing but sheer foolishness. From 1961, 1972, 1979, 2001, 2004 and 2005, different governments introduced rural employment schemes. Similarly, the scheme initiated in 2025 is the best such programme in the country's history," Dr Bindal said.

He alleged that opposition to the scheme was an attempt to mislead the public and reflected what he described as the Congress party's animosity towards the name of Lord Ram.

"This opposition clearly exposes their dislike for Lord Ram. That sentiment becomes evident on the face of the Congress party," he added.

Bindal said the BJP would organise awareness programmes on the scheme at the village level, and the state-level workshop held on Saturday was part of this broader campaign strategy. (ANI)

