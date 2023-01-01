Lucknow, Jan 1 (PTI) BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will arrive in Lucknow on Monday and hold multiple party meetings.

During his two-day stay, Santhosh will hold meetings with state unit office-bearers, regional unit heads, district chairpersons, district in-charges and chairpersons of various frontal organisations, and review the ongoing programmes and campaigns of the BJP, according to a party statement on Sunday.

BJP national vice-president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state party chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, and state co-incharges Satyakumar, Sanjeev Chaurasia and Sunil Ojha will be present during the meetings, the statement said.

Chaudhary told reporters, "BJP national general secretary (organisation), who will be on a two-day visit to Lucknow, will review the ongoing programmes and guide us as to how to move ahead."

