New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): K Laxman, National President of BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha on Thursday expressed deep concern regarding the violation of reservation norms for Hindu OBCs in various states across India due to the implementation of appeasement policies by certain political parties, an official statement said.

As per the statement, Laxman raised concern over Hindu OBCs suffering due to appeasement policies in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

"He highlighted the violation of reservation norms for OBCs, which is depriving a significant section of the population from availing of the benefits of reservations," the statement said.

The statement further informed that K Laxman emphasized that the OBC Morcha has no bias against any community, but questioned the distinct bias in favor of the Muslim community observed in these states.

"The current situation warrants a fair and unbiased approach to reservations, ensuring equal opportunities for all sections of society," he said adding that K Laxman called for immediate action to rectify these issues and ensure that reservation policies are implemented in a fair and transparent manner.

"He urged the concerned authorities to take into account the recommendations of the NCBC-2018 and address the anomalies in the reservation systems of these states," he said, informed the statement. (ANI)

