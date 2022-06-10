Hyderabad, Jun 10 (PTI) A BJP leader from Telangana was on Friday arrested here for allegedly insulting Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekar Rao by organising a skit on June 2, Telangana Formation Day, police said.

Also Read | The #BJP Leaders in #Bihar Who Have Already Announced Their Support to the … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was arrested early this morning, the police said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Two Men Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Sisters in Hyderabad.

On June 2, the BJP Telangana unit, under the leadership of its president Bandi Sanjay and organiser Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and others, conducted an event on the occasion of the Telangana Formation Day and staged a skit with the help of the BJP cultural team by insulting a person who is holding a constitutional post after being democratically elected by the people of the State, they said.

After watching the skit, the TRS social media convenor lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the BJP State unit misused the platform to defame the government schemes with accusations on the Chief Minister and the government with an intention to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest, a release from the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case against Sanjay, Balakrishna Reddy, and others was registered, the release said.

The police further said on examination of the video, it is evident that the organisers have misused the dais and the event to make derogatory comments and personal attacks to lower the image of a person elected by democratic means and holding a constitutional post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)