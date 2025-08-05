New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Naveen Jindal on Monday condoled the demise of the former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren and said it is big loss for the country.

Jindal remarked that Soren played a vital role in the formation of Jharkhand.

"This is a big loss for the entire country. Shibu Soren played a very important role in the formation of Jharkhand. Throughout his life, he struggled for the tribals, the scheduled castes, and the poor... He was a union minister in the central government and then became the Chief minister of Jharkhand," the BJP MP said.

JMM MP Mahua Maji also condoled on the demise of Shibu Soren.

"Jharkhand has become orphaned. An era has ended...we used to call him Dishom Guru...he will always remain in our hearts. His name will be written in golden letters in the history of Jharkhand," Maji said.

Shibu Soren, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Shibu Soren.

PM Modi visited the Sir Ganga Hospital, where the former Jharkhand leader was hospitalised.

"Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji" the Prime Minister said in a social media post on X.

In an earlier post, PM Modi described Shibu Soren as "a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people."

"He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and the downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

The Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly ha ssbeen adjourned sine die today following the JMM founder's demise.

The Jharkhand government has declared a three-day state mourning starting Monday. (ANI)

