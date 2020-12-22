Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu has been served show cause notice by the party on Tuesday for allegedly making anti-party statements in the media.

According to the state BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee, Basu has been served a notice for some comments he had made last week.

Sayantan has been asked to give a reply within seven days, he said.

When contacted Basu said he has already sent a reply to the party leadership regretting his comments.

I am a loyal soldier of the party. I have already apologised if any of my comments has embarrassed the party, he said.

According to the state BJP sources, Basu had spoken against the possible induction of Pandeveswar TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari in the party.

Tiwari, last week had resigned from all posts in TMC and speculation was rife about his likely induction in BJP. But the top brass of the saffron party's state unit, including Basu and Union Minister Babul Supriyo has opposed his induction in the party. PTI PNT

Following this Tiwari mellowed his stance, apologized and returned to the TMC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)