New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election petition challenging his win in assembly polls from Nandigram constituency outside West Bengal.

The BJP leader seeks transfer of Banerjee's plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the state, lawyer Kabir Bose said.

Adhikari, a former close aide of the chief minister, who joined BJP, is presently holding the post of the leader of opposition in the state assembly after defeating Banerjee in a closely-contested polls by the margin of 1,956 votes.

