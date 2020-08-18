New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday alleged that some BJP leaders made remarks "according to a pre-determined script" which provoked people and led to riots in Delhi.

"In the month of February, we have seen how before riots in Delhi, hatred was gradually spread among the two communities in a planned manner. Some leaders of BJP made such statements according to a pre-determined script which provoked people," Bhardwaj told reporters here.

He alleged that remarks made by BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra led to problems and the atmosphere deteriorated before the riots in which 53 persons were killed.

"BJP leaders spoilt the atmosphere by making communal statements before the riots. The relationship between the leaders of Shaheen Bagh and the BJP should be investigated," he said.

Delhi BJP spokesman Harish Khurana said in a tweet that AAP and its MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj were confused. "On the one side they say that Shaheen Bagh is linked to BJP and on the other hand, Manish Sisodia had said that he was with protestors at Shaheen Bagh. They should decide first what they want to say," he said. (ANI)

