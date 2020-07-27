New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) BJP leaders, including its Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the city Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri, were detained during a protest against the AAP government over the issue of electricity bills in the Civil Lines area here on Monday.

The leaders staged a sit-in near the Civil Lines metro station and attempted to march towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road when they were stopped and detained by the police.

Addressing the protesters, Gupta said the people of Delhi are receiving electricity bills for "huge" amounts and demanded that the Kejriwal government withdraw the fixed charges and stop the disconnection notices being sent by the discoms to the consumers.

Delhi BJP demands that the Kejriwal government waive fixed charges from electricity bills from March to November, he said.

Subsidy on electricity bills should be restored for domestic consumers and actual bills should be sent instead of average bills. Those who have outstanding electricity bills should be allowed to pay it in installments, Gupta said.

Bidhuri said the BJP would continue to demand relief for Delhi people.

Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav said the members of the outfit would ensure that the discoms do not cut the electricity connection of any consumer in the city.

"If this happens, we will reconnect it," he said.

The leaders, including Gupta and Bidhuri, were taken to the Civil Lines police station, from where they were released subsequently, Delhi BJP's media cell head Ashok Goel said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said 31 protesters were detained and later released.

