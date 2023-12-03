Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said the Trinamool Congress will not remain in power in West Bengal till the 2026 assembly polls.

His remark came on a day the party won the elections in the three key states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP President JP Nadda Calls Meeting in Delhi To Discuss New Rajasthan CM.

"This is a significant result. TMC will not be there till the 2026 polls in the state," Adhikari, the BJP MLA from Nandigram, told reporters here.

Adhikari, who is the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, said the saffron party will launch a concerted campaign against the ruling TMC from Monday.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: Today's Hat-Trick Guarantees Hat-Trick at Centre in 2024, Says PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, senior TMC leader and Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the Mamata Banerjee-led party came to power with people's mandate.

"The more they corner us, the more we will get people's support," he said.

BJP's victories in the three states out of four where counting was held and touted as the semi-final before the 2024 general elections drew effusive reactions from the saffron party leadership in West Bengal.

Indranil Khan, the BJP leader who lost from Kasba seat in the 2021 assembly polls, described the win as a rejuvenating factor for the party in the state.

"It is certainly a morale booster. We will win 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state next year," he said. BJP had won in 18 seats in the 2018 general elections.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Meena Devi Purohit and other leaders hit the streets celebrating the party's win in the three states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)