Jaipur, December 3: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has called a meeting in Delhi to take a decision on the next chief minister of Rajasthan -- the state where the saffron party wrested power back from the Congress. A source said that senior BJP leaders have already held several meetings to discuss the matter.

Nadda has sought feedback from Rajasthan unit president CP Joshi, and election in-charge Pralhad Joshi. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been called to Delhi. Sources said that Baba Balaknath has also been called to the national capital. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Former CM and BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje Leads Jhalrapatan Seat With Margin of 51,484 Votes After 21st Round of Counting.

BJP will formally stake claim to form the government after getting the nod from the central party leadership. A meeting would also be held in Jaipur to discuss the next chief minister and government formations. Currently, leaders considered as CM faces have distanced themselves from any kind of show of power.

Senior BJP leaders are now waiting for the high command's stand for a decision on the Rajasthan chief ministerial name. There will be an announcement regarding the new chief minister at the BJP legislature party meeting.

There has been a tradition in the BJP to announce the name of the Chief Minister in the legislature party meeting itself. According to sources associated with BJP, the decision on the new CM is likely to be taken soon. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Leads Sardarpura Seat With Margin of 14,231 Votes After 14th Round of Counting.

The new chief minister may be sworn in on December 7. For this, a public function will be organised in Jaipur. Senior leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new CM, sources said.

The BJP contested the Rajasthan Assembly elections without declaring the CM face. This time, names of many leaders are being discussed for the new CM.

Apart from Vasundhara Raje, the names of Rajasthan unit BJP president CP Joshi, Union Ministers Arjun Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior leader Om Prakash Mathur are doing the rounds.

