New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday welcomed the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party to the NDA fold with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the ruling alliance is growing continuously as a robust platform for all-inclusive politics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP president J P Nadda in a post on X said the alliance is committed to the development of the country and Andhra Pradesh.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of Shri Chandrababu Naidu and Shri Pawan Kalyan to join the NDA family.

"Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, BJP, TDP, and JSP are committed to the progress of the country and the upliftment of the state and people of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Shah said the National Democratic Alliance is growing under Modi, adding that the presence of the TDP and the JSP will expedite the fulfilment of the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that voters of the state, where Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held simultaneously, will give the alliance a historic mandate to serve them.

"The alliance between BJP, TDP and JSP isn't just an alliance but rather a partnership between three stakeholders committed to serving Andhra Pradesh and the country," he said on X.

"Together, we shall herald a golden era of growth and prosperity for our State," Naidu said.

He said he was pleased to join the NDA and added that he looked forward to working with Modi and other senior BJP leaders to form a people's government in Andhra Pradesh and ushering in a "new era of development".

In his post, Kalyan launched a strong attack on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, hurling accusations of terrorism, corruption and plundering of natural resources among others.

"Finally, all this is coming to an end under the Dynamic, Daring and Visionary leadership of Narendra Modi ji through the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance," he said, thanking Shah and Nadda for "making us part of the NDA".

The three parties sealed their alliance following talks involving Shah, Nadda, Naidu and Kalyan.

