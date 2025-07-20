Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the people of the state have formed a BJP dispensation for the third consecutive time, and the state government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring accelerated development.

He was addressing a gathering of members of the OBC community at his official residence 'Sant Kabir Kutir' here.

The community members had come to thank CM Saini for the welfare schemes implemented by the government for their benefit, an official statement said.

Saini stated that in previous governments, vacancies reserved for OBCs were left unfilled under the excuse of "no suitable candidates", but the BJP government has appointed professors, doctors, and engineers from the OBC community, proving that they have always been capable, the problem earlier was the lack of intent by the previous regimes.

On being honoured with a traditional turban by the OBC community, the CM said he would always uphold the dignity of this honour.

Saini said he regularly seeks guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is committed to ensuring uniform development across the state.

Haryana is witnessing a change in the environment for education and employment, with recruitment now being done on a merit basis, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa said the OBC community consists of hardworking individuals with various skills, but they were previously discriminated against under the previous government.

The current government is running multiple welfare schemes for the upliftment of the underprivileged and backward sections, Gangwa said.

Rajya Sabha MP, Ramchander Jangra called the large gathering of OBC community members at the Chief Minister's residence a "Mahakumbh", saying it reflects their happiness with government policies.

He added that the present government, following the philosophy of great leaders like Jyotiba Phule and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, is working to uplift the poorest in society.

