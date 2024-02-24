Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 24 (ANI): BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan and BJP leader Agnimitra Paul along with party workers, held a candlelight march from College Square to Thanthania Kalibari in Kolkata, demanding justice for victims in Sandeshkhali on Saturday.

Vanathi Srinivasan said, "Our Mahila Morcha has conducted several protests, and they are being arrested. The opposition leaders were not being allowed to enter the village. Women ministers were not allowed to enter the village. We are holding a candlelight march to provide justice to the victims, and we will raise our demand until justice is provided to them."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Begins Two-Day Visit to Gujarat; Holds Roadshow in Jamnagar (Watch Video).

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said that we have two demands from the state government.

Agnimitra Paul said, "Our first demand is that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was aware of the atrocities the women had to face in Sandeshkhali, so the CM should apologise. Our next demand is that Sheikh Shahjahan should be immediately arrested and taken to Delhi."

Also Read | Mumbai Wall Collapse: Two Killed, One Grievously Injured After Wall Collapses in Goregaon (Watch Video).

She further hit out at CM Mamata Banerjee and said that if the CM can show in the video that BJP's LoP Suvendu Adhikari hurled a 'Khalistani' jibe against the Sikh officer, then she was willing to resign.

"If Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can show in the video that we have said anything against the Sikh officer Jaspreet Singh, then I am willing to resign from the post of MLA. I respect the Sikh community and grew up with them in Asansol. If our Sikh brothers and sisters wish that I go to Gurudwara and take a vow that we have abused the Sikh officer, we are willing to do so. But can Mamata Banerjee take vow in front of Guru Granth Sahib that we have abused the officer," she said.

Earlier, West Bengal police claimed that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari hurled a 'Khalistani' slur at a Sikh police officer.

In a series of posts on 'X', the West Bengal Police expressed outrage and labelled the comment by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as malicious, racial, communally inciting and a criminal act.

Meanwhile, this incident elicited a strong reaction from CM Mamata Banerjee, who said that BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries.

"Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per BJP every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," she said in a post on 'X'.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)