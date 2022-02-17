Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto for the 2022 Manipur assembly polls on Thursday that promises a long list of 'freebies' while focusing on the protection of territorial integrity and preserving the rights of the indigenous people of Manipur and its rich culture.

Among the BJP's top promises are two free LPG cylinders to be provided annually to all the PM Ujjwalabeneficiaries of the state. Free scooty would be provided to all meritorious college going girls of the state. Girls from EWS and backward sections will be provided with an incentive of 25,000 under the Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme.

The manifesto also promises free laptops which would be distributed to all the meritorious students passingthe class 12 exam to support their higher education. The monthly pension for all the senior citizens in the state will be increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. The financial assistance of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be increased for all the farmers from 6,000 to 8,000 per annum. Free of cost accidental insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to all fishermen in the state.

Scholarships would be given to the children of small and marginal farmers and landless farmers pursuing technical education at the graduation and post-graduation level. Manipur Skill University will be established for skilling the youth of Manipur in various sectors. AllMS (All India Institute of Medical Science) will be established in Manipur to further advance the standard of healthcare services in the state. 100 per cent coverage of Ayushman Bharat and CMHT (Chief Minister-gi Hakchelgi Tenbang) scheme will provide health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to all the eligible beneficiaries. Expanding the people-centric initiatives like Go To Village and Go To Hills, doorstep delivery of all Central and State government schemes will beintroduced, the manifesto reads.

The manifesto added these points: Introduction of Aspirational Block Programme with special focus on overall development in selected blocks of the state. Introduction of One Sub Division One Product scheme to promote indigenous produce and boost the local economy. Interest-free loans will be provided to MSMEs for technology upgradation, capital requirements and to enable better market access. Establishment of Rs 100 crores Start-Up Manipur Fund to provide zero-interest loans of up to Rs 25 lakh.

FO-FO train (Follow Foothills train), a peripheral rail network along the foothills of the state will be launched to boost tourism and increase allied vocational opportunities in the state. To promote local tourism, cash incentives and subsidies for the homestay owners will be provided, aiming to generate around 1 lakh employment opportunities in the state. Loktak Mega Eco-tourism project will be undertaken to promote tourism in the state, it reads. (ANI)

