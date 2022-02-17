Indore, February 17: In a shocking incident, a 26-yer-old man allegedly killed his grandmother in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district. After killing the woman, the accused also reportedly chopped off her feet to steal her silver anklets. The incident took place in the Khudel area of the district on Friday. The deceased was identified as 75-year-old Jamnabai. The accused, Rajesh, disposed of the woman’s body with the help of his brother Suresh. The accused and his brother were arrested by police. Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Drug Addict Youth Kills Grandfather for Rs 5000; Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, The woman went missing from her home on Friday night, and her family lodged a missing complaint on Monday. After receiving the complaint, the police immediately swung into action and a day later, the body of the woman was found n a biogas pit behind her house in Khudel.

The deceased’s silver anklets and other jewellery were missing from her body. The police registered a case against unknown people in connection with the matter. During a preliminary investigation, the police became suspicious of the behaviour of the woman’s grandson. They were then called for questioning. Maharashtra Man Kills His 62- Year-Old Grandmother Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Palghar.

During the interrogation, Rakesh confessed to his crime. As per the report, Rajesh had asked for some money from Jamnabai to help his uncle’s son for marriage. However, the victim refused to give the money. Soon an argument broke out between the two. In a fit of anger, the accused strangled Jamnabai to death with his hands. After killing the woman, Rajesh chopped off her feet and took the anklets.

The accused then called her brother to dispose of the body. Both the brother dumped the body into a biogas pit behind their house. After committing the crime, they fled from the spot. The woman had five sons and a daughter. Jamnabai lived with the accused and her brother. Their father reportedly died a couple of years ago, reported the media house. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

