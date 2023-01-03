Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Jagtap from Pimpri-Chinchwad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 59.

A few days back another BJP MLA from Pune Mukta Tilak had died. Jagtap and Tilak both were not keeping well for many months. Both were brought in an ambulance to vote in the MLC elections of Maharashtra in June.

