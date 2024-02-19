New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi BJP MLAs, who were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly, have moved the Delhi High Court and challenged the decision of their suspension.

The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora on Monday allowed the mentioning for urgent listing of the matter and agreed to hearing the matter on Monday itself.

Also Read | Nothing CEO Carl Pei Adds 'Bhai' After His and Company's Name, Suggests Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Change His Name to 'Elon Bhai' To Build Tesla Factory in India.

Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta mentioned the matter before the bench on behalf of the BJP MLAs. It was submitted that the suspension of opposition MLAs is completely wrong and their right to participate in the proceedings is being affected.

Mehta during mentioned also submitted that the motion to suspend the MLAs is unconstitutional and contrary to the rules.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman Attempts Suicide After Going Through Live-in Partner's Mobile Phone, Files Complaint for Breach of Trust in Godadara.

The budget session of the Delhi assembly began on February 15, 2024 with the LG outlining the policies, programmes and work of the AAP-led Delhi government in the fields of education, health, transport, social welfare, infrastructure, etc.

It was alleged that as Saxena began his speech mentioning AAP's achievements, BJP MLA and former leader of opposition Vijender Gupta interrupted. Later other BJP MLAs also continued interrupting LG speech while Llhe was highlighted various achievements of the government.

On Friday, after the decision to suspend the BJP MLAs from the Delhi legislative assembly was taken, Delhi Minister & AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had said, "A few days back in the upper house of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha, it was seen that a few members were suspended for the time till the report of privilege committee came... These small houses (state assemblies) take inspiration from the biggest house (parliament)... Interrupting LG address was a big issue and according to the code of conduct, it is to be seen as a case of contempt of the house..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)